SUTTON. Clive aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully at Hospice IOM on Monday 17th June 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy, loving father of Robert, Helen and Andrew, much loved grandfather to Anna, Matt, Amy and Ben. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 12:15pm on Friday 28th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 21, 2019