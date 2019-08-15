Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clive Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Sutton

Add a Memory
Clive Sutton Obituary
SUTTON. Clive aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully at Hospice IOM on Monday 17th June 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy, loving father of Robert, Helen and Andrew, much loved grandfather to Anna, Matt, Amy and Ben. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 12:15pm on Friday 28th June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.