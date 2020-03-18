|
|
CHRISTORY. Colin, passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th March at Beaconsfield Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Sheila, much loved father of Emma and Nicola, father-in-law to Iain, loving grandfather to Riley. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 10am on Friday 20th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Guide dog puppies'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 18, 2020