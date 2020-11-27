|
CUNNINGHAM. on Thursday 19th November 2020 suddenly at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Colin, of King Edward Park, Onchan. Dearly loved husband of Susan, loving dad of Stuart and father-in-law of Roseanne and grandad of Albie, dear brother of the late Ron and Peter and brother-in-law of Anne, Dave and Kay, and "special daddy" to Thomas and Bella. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please, donations In lieu of flowers, if so desired should be sent to Salisbury Street Nursing Home Comfort Fund, Salisbury street Nursing home, Salisbury Street, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020