Forster. Colin passed away on 4th May 2019 at the age of 64 at his home in Ramsey. Colin was a well known personality in town, having lived in Ramsey for over thirty-years after moving from London. Father to Andrew, Paul and Lucie, Colin will be greatly missed by his children and four grandchildren. The funeral will be held at St. Paul's on Wednesday 12th June at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Manx Stroke Foundation. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 7, 2019
