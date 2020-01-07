|
|
McCaffrey. Dr. Colin. July 15, 1927 - November 3, 2019. Colin passed away on November 3 in the Gorge Derby Care Centre in Burnaby, BC following a prolonged illness. He was born and educated in the Isle of Man; followed by degrees gained at Manchester, UBC and Berkley. He emigrated to Canada in 1950. He devoted his life to education and went out to isolated settlements in Zambia, Somalia, Belize and the Arctic saying "if anyone wished to learn I was willing to go". He lived a spartan life to be a donor to UBC. Colin's family wish to thank his long-time friend and colleague, Ron Klassen and are grateful for the care he received at Burnaby and Royal Columbia hospitals and the staff at George Derby Care Centre.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020