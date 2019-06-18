|
HALSALL. Suddenly on Tuesday 4th June 2019, Colin Stanley aged 79 years of Port-e-Chee Avenue in Douglas. Beloved husband of Norma, dearly loved dad of Nicholas and Faye, father in law to David and Nicola, much loved poppa of Amy, Tristan and Evan, dear brother of Ken. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 2.45pm on Friday 21st June at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to St John Ambulance Isle of Man, c/o Lynda Osborne, St John Ambulance Headquarters, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, IM2 6BG. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 18, 2019