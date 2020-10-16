|
WATTERSON. (Frederick) COLIN passed away peacefully in the Coronary Care Unit, Noble's Hospital 8th October 2020; supportive and loving partner of Brenda. Colin was the father of Michael and Patrick, and the late Vincent, and grandfather to Maxine, Orry, Natasha, Zach and Vinnie. Second father and grandfather to Jon, Imogen and Abby. He will be missed by his family and his many friends. The funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 28th October at 11.30am. No flowers please. Donations, if so desired can be sent for the attention of Mrs Debbie Barron, Isle of Man Hyperbaric Chamber Appeal, Scholl Building, Fire Headquarters, Peel Road, Douglas, IM1 5ED. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 16, 2020