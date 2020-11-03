|
|
|
WATTERSON, COLIN. Brenda and family would like to thank everyone for the kindness and love extended to her and to Colin during his recent illness and in response to his untimely death. The numbers of letters, cards, flowers, meals and more that you have sent have been overwhelming and very much appreciated. Colin had a wide circle of friends and would have been so proud that he meant so much to so many. In particular, our thanks to Dr Simon Cowin and the team at the Southern Group Practice, Grace Easthope and to Gordon Cringle at Southern Funeral Services for his support and guidance.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 3, 2020