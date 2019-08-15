|
Callin. On Sunday the 21st of April 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Connie formerly of Highcroft Avenue, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Patrick (Pat) Callin. Dearest mother of Jeremy and Barry, mother in law of Karen and Christina. Loved grandma of Natasha and Antonia, sister of Peter, Michael and the late Eileen and Jean. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 3rd of May at 10.00am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the R.N.L.I Douglas Branch, Care of the Treasurer, Douglas Lifeboat Station, South Quay, Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors, Ltd 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019