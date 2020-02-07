|
Goldsmith. Constance, Shirley (nee Evens) aged 89 years of Colby, peacefully on Monday 6th January 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Henry, dearly loved mother of Louise, Jane, Diane and the late Sarah, mother in law of Robert and Paul, dearly loved nana of Adam, Rosanne, Joshua, Matthew and Abigail and a much loved great nana of Evie. Memorial Service will be held at Colby Methodist Chapel at 1.30pm on Wednesday 12th February 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020