QUAYLE. Cornelia died on 11th April at the Royal United Hospital, Bath. Her death was unexpected and a great sadness to us all. Her burial and short graveside service will be held at Malew Churchyard on Tuesday 25th June at 2.00pm. All are welcome. Enquiries please to Nick, Annie and Louisa on 07980 629293 or Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone: Castletown 821434 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 11, 2019