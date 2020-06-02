|
FOLEY. On Thursday 28th May 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Craig Alexander aged 42 years of Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Beloved son of Alex and Barbara, and much loved brother of Stuart and Andrew. Fondly remembered by his grandparents, uncles and aunts, his cousins and all who knew him. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will be held on Thursday the 4th of June. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. All enquiries to A Duggan & Son, Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 2, 2020