FOLEY, Craig Alexander. Alex, Barbara, Stuart and Andrew wish to express their appreciation to everyone who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy following their loss, and also to those who kindly donated to Isle of Man Hospice. Thanks also to those friends who were able to attend the service at the Crematorium and to those who stood at the roadside to pay their respects as we left for the service. Much appreciation to John Coldwell of St Ninians for conducting the service, to Marianne's of Ramsey for the beautiful floral tribute, and to Adrian Duggan of A Duggan & Son for his support and guidance at a difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 9, 2020
