|
|
Hodge. Craig (POW) aged 29 years of Port Erin, suddenly on Sunday 8th September 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Treasured son of Greg the late Carla and step-son of Moira, loved father of Levi-Rose, dearly loved brother of Claire, uncle of Sullivan and brother in law of Craig, step-brother of Kevin, Darren and Shaun, much loved partner of Nikki and he will be sadly missed by granny and poppa, uncle Shaun and the boys. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 27th September 2019, mourning clothes optional. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, c/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Underway, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019