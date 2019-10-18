Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig (Pow) Hodge

Craig (Pow) Hodge Obituary
HODGE. Craig (Pow). Greg, Moira, Claire and Nikki would like to thank everyone who attended Craig's funeral service and wake and to everyone that sent messages and cards. A special thanks to all his family and friends who travelled from the Channel Islands and from the UK to be with us. A big thank you to all the emergency services and the staff at Noble's Hospital A&E Department for caring for Craig on that fatal day. Special thanks to Paul and Jo for looking after his friends and supplying a wonderful breakfast for the family. Thank you to all the pall bearers Craig would have been very proud of you all in your LFC Liverpool Tops. A very special thank you to Sarah of T S Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for her professional and caring support in which she handled the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.