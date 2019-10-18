|
HODGE. Craig (Pow). Greg, Moira, Claire and Nikki would like to thank everyone who attended Craig's funeral service and wake and to everyone that sent messages and cards. A special thanks to all his family and friends who travelled from the Channel Islands and from the UK to be with us. A big thank you to all the emergency services and the staff at Noble's Hospital A&E Department for caring for Craig on that fatal day. Special thanks to Paul and Jo for looking after his friends and supplying a wonderful breakfast for the family. Thank you to all the pall bearers Craig would have been very proud of you all in your LFC Liverpool Tops. A very special thank you to Sarah of T S Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for her professional and caring support in which she handled the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 18, 2019