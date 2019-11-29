Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corkhill & Callow
4 Christian Street
Ramsey, Isle of Man IM8 1DG
01624 813114
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Rotheroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Arthur Rotheroe

Add a Memory
Cyril Arthur Rotheroe Obituary
Rotheroe. Cyril Arthur aged 90 years from Laxey. Passed away peacefully in Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey on Friday 1st November. Loving husband to Irene, father of John and Nigel, father in law of Janice and Jane and loving Grandfather. The Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church, Laxey on Thursday 14th November at 10am, followed by burial at Lonan Churchyard. Black dress is not required. Flowers welcome, or donations in lieu of flowers, if desired can be sent to Manx Diabetic Group or Mannin Sepsis. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -