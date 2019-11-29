|
Rotheroe. Cyril Arthur aged 90 years from Laxey. Passed away peacefully in Beaconsfield Nursing Home, Ramsey on Friday 1st November. Loving husband to Irene, father of John and Nigel, father in law of Janice and Jane and loving Grandfather. The Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church, Laxey on Thursday 14th November at 10am, followed by burial at Lonan Churchyard. Black dress is not required. Flowers welcome, or donations in lieu of flowers, if desired can be sent to Manx Diabetic Group or Mannin Sepsis. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019