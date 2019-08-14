Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Kennish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Kennish

Cyril Kennish Obituary
KENNISH. Norma and family would like to thank all who attended Cyril's funeral service and for their kind support, lovely cards, flowers and messages of sympathy. Special thanks to the staff at Ward 1, Noble's Hospital and to the wonderful palliative care nurses from Hospice homecare for all their care and support. To Rev. Skidmore for a lovely funeral service and to Judy Kelly for her amazing flower/vegetable arrangements. Also, thanks to Tim and staff at Corkhill & Callow for their help, care and attention with the funeral arrangements. To Georgie Revill, Sharon Jauncey, Ali, Janice and family for the brilliant help with the catering. Norma and family would also like to thank all those who have kindly made donations to Hospice IOM.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.