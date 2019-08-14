|
|
|
KENNISH. Norma and family would like to thank all who attended Cyril's funeral service and for their kind support, lovely cards, flowers and messages of sympathy. Special thanks to the staff at Ward 1, Noble's Hospital and to the wonderful palliative care nurses from Hospice homecare for all their care and support. To Rev. Skidmore for a lovely funeral service and to Judy Kelly for her amazing flower/vegetable arrangements. Also, thanks to Tim and staff at Corkhill & Callow for their help, care and attention with the funeral arrangements. To Georgie Revill, Sharon Jauncey, Ali, Janice and family for the brilliant help with the catering. Norma and family would also like to thank all those who have kindly made donations to Hospice IOM.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2019