|
|
Partington. Dr Cyril Neville Partington (aged 102) former Head of Pathology, died suddenly at Noble's Hospital on 14 August 2019. Loving husband to the late Mary and Phyllis, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 11.00am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2019