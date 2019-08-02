Home

Cyril Raymond Kennish

KENNISH. Cyril Raymond aged 83 of Andreas. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 30th July with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Norma, dearest dad of Nigel, Darren and Ali, father in law to Janice, Derran and Emma, and loving grandfather to Kaitlyn, Jamie, Charlotte, Juan, Maddison, Kai, Caylum, Halle, Tyler, Louise and Nev. The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday 9th August at Andreas Church, followed by interment at Andreas Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to 'Hospice IoM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019
