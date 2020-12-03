|
NEILL. (Danny) Daniel James Alexander aged 69 of Station Road, Kirk Michael, slipped away peacefully at home on 30 November 2020, with his devoted wife and best friend Sandra and cherished daughter Abigail by his side. Loved and beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother to Tony he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Danny fought a long hard battle with illness for many years accepting whatever life threw at him and never losing his sense of humour. Strong of spirit with a resilience that confounded everyone Danny was an inspiration and a source of calm even in his darkest moments. A celebration of Danny's life will take place at 1pm on Monday 7th December at Peel, Methodist Chapel, followed by a private interment at Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to IOM Hospice Strang Road, Douglas, IM4 4RP or Crossroads Care B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, IM4 2AY. Attendees are invited to join the family after the service for refreshments at Peel Golf club. Special thanks go to Hospice Home Care, Crossroads Care, Community and Specialist Nurses and Peel doctors for all the support, care and compassion. Thanks also to the many friends and neighbours for the offers of help during such a sad time, we are so grateful to you all. All enquiries please to David Lancaster Funeral Directors Derby Drive Peel Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2020