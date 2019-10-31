|
FARAGHER. (née Quilliam). On Sunday 27th October 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Daphne of Reayrt ny Baie, formerly of Ballanard Court in Douglas. A dear aunt, great aunt and great great aunt, much loved sister of the late Philadelphia and Pat. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 6th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 31, 2019