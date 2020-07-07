|
ALLEN. (Née O'Connor). On Monday 29th June 2020. Daphne Mary, aged 87 years of Port St Mary. Dearly loved mother of Martin, Jon and Richard and beloved sister of Michael and Maureen and their families. A huge contributor to the local community, she will be sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service will be held at 10.15am on Thursday 9th July at Rushen Parish Church followed by family only cremation in Douglas. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to The Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com. Special thanks to the many special carers who looked after Daphne in the community then at the wonderful Langness Unit.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020