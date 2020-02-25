|
VINCENT. Dave, on Saturday 15th February 2020 passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Lin, loving dad to Carl, Dale, James and Bonnie, loving grandad to Jayden, Kalvin, Louie, Clark and Missy, loving brother to Sandy. Funeral Service will take place at 12.30pm on Friday 28th February 2020 at St. Peters church, Onchan followed by a private Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Hospice, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020