Callister. David Alexander Callister aged 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Douglas on Wednesday 26 February 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Adored husband of Ann, beloved father of Rachel, Simon, Jane and Jonathan, and father in law to Sue, Philip and Sylvia. Inspirational Grandad to Daryl, Mikey, Gavin, Robyn, Liam, Nina, Hannah, Sian and Conor; fun-loving Great Grandad of Daisy and brother of Peter and brother-in-law of Delia and Barbara. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at St Thomas' Church, Douglas on Friday 6 March 2020 at 2.30pm. David loved a dash of colour in his attire particularly orange and red, and anyone attending is welcome to accessorise in that spirit. Family flowers only please, remembrance donations may be made to Isle of Man Hospice, to whom the family wish to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful care given to David in the last few months. Enquiries to Eric Faragher Limited 6, Main Road, Onchan, IM3 1AS, Tel: 673109
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 3, 2020