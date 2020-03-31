|
CALLISTER. David Alexander. Ann and family would like to thank everyone who attended David's Memorial Service Thanks to Charles Guard, Peter Kelly, Beth Espey, Steve Rodan, Rachel, Robyn, Daisy, Jon and Daryl for their lovely tributes. Grateful thanks to the Rev Philip Frear for his help and kind words. Thanks to Seb for the photograph display, and ELS for loan of the equipment. To Ken and the staff of Eric Faragher for their impeccable organising and their thoughtfulness in wearing a touch of red! To Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral arrangements, and the Sefton Hotel for the excellent refreshments in the Garden. A big thank you to the many, many people who wrote, sent cards and flowers and told us how much David meant to them, he would have been overwhelmed by all the messages of love and respect. To all relatives and friends for their help and support. To everyone who sent donations to Hospice IOM thank you. To Hospice at Home we thank you for your compassion and care for all of us.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 31, 2020