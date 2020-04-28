Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Hounsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Andrew Hounsell

Add a Memory
David Andrew Hounsell Obituary
HOUNSELL. On Thursday 23rd April 2020 at Noble's Hospital, David Andrew of Mill Street, Castletown, beloved husband of Alexandra (Sandy), much loved father of Jason and Tracey, dear brother of Geraldine, Margaret and Peter, brother-in-law of Frec, Tommy, Steph and the late Harry, a dearly loved grandpa, a greatly missed friend to Sandy's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to present circumstance a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers please, should be sent to The Salvation Army, Tynwald Street, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -