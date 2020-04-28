|
HOUNSELL. On Thursday 23rd April 2020 at Noble's Hospital, David Andrew of Mill Street, Castletown, beloved husband of Alexandra (Sandy), much loved father of Jason and Tracey, dear brother of Geraldine, Margaret and Peter, brother-in-law of Frec, Tommy, Steph and the late Harry, a dearly loved grandpa, a greatly missed friend to Sandy's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to present circumstance a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers please, should be sent to The Salvation Army, Tynwald Street, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020