More Obituaries for David Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Anthony Kelly

David Anthony Kelly Obituary
KELLY. on Saturday 27th July, peacefully at Royal Bournemouth Hospital, David Anthony (aged 69). Son of the late Winnie and Roy Kelly of Onchan and brother of Peter. Devoted husband of Liz and exemplary father to Stephen and Michael. Service of thanksgiving for his life will take place at 3pm on Tuesday 6th August at Harbour View Crematorium, Lytchett Minster, Poole. Donations if so desired to Bloodwise, 39-40 Eagle Street, London WC1R 4TH. Further enquiries to Tapper Funeral Services, 01202 630111.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 1, 2019
