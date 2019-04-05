Resources More Obituaries for David Christian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Christian

Obituary CHRISTIAN. Sheila, Lesley, Susan and Peter would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers, messages of sympathy and support, and for the donations to the Manx Blind Welfare during the recent sad loss of David. Thanks also to all who attended his funeral service at Kirk Braddan Church and to Rev. Daniel Richards for leading the service with comforting words and compassion. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and reception staff at Ballasalla Medical centre, and to the doctors and nurses on Wards 7 and 8 at Noble's Hospital, Liverpool Chest and Heart Hospital and Clatterbridge Hospital for their care of David during his illness. Thank you to David Wilson at Manx Blind Welfare for his help and support over the past few years. Thanks also to Andy and Emma at 'the Talk of the Town' for the after service refreshments and to Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers. Finally, thank you to Steven and Maria at Kingswood funeral directors for their support and guidance with the funeral arrangements. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019