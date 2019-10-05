|
|
MILLER. On Thursday 3rd October 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, David Christopher of The Promenade, Laxey, beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Daniel and Ellie. Requiem Mass will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 10.00am on Thursday 10th October 2019 followed by private cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 5, 2019