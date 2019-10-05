Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Christopher Miller

Add a Memory
David Christopher Miller Obituary
MILLER. On Thursday 3rd October 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, David Christopher of The Promenade, Laxey, beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Daniel and Ellie. Requiem Mass will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Onchan at 10.00am on Thursday 10th October 2019 followed by private cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.