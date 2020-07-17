|
Corlett. Peacefully on Saturday 11th July 2020 at Cummal Mooar Care Home, Ramsey. David, aged 77 years, son of the late Annie Corlett, brother to John, Joan, Christopher and the late Pat, brother in law to Joan, a loving uncle and great uncle. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Friday 24th July at Douglas Borough Crematorium, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to Norbury Boathouse Fund, Ramsey. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020