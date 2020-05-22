|
Cowin. David passed away peacefully on Monday 18th May 2020 at Hospice Isle of Man, after a short illness bravely borne. David of Darragh way, Anagh Coar, Douglas. Dearly loved husband of the late Janette, brother of Eileen, Jack, Norman the late brother of Tommy, Malcom, Peter, Marshall, Sheila, Maureen, and Harold. Uncle to Julie, Steve, and all his nieces and nephews. Great friend and grandfather figure to Johnathan, dearest family friend of Annette, Julian, Jamie, and Clodagh. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, but will remember him for all the times he made them laugh. A private cremation will be held due to current circumstances. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 22, 2020