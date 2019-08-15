|
DUCKWORTH. On Wednesday 15th May 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man with his wife and daughter at his side, after a short illness courageously fought. David (Dave) aged 60 years of the Terminus Tavern in Douglas. Adored husband of Kay, loving dad of Keevah, dearly loved brother of Paul, Christine, Cath and the late Mark, a dear brother in law, uncle and great uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends, work colleagues and loyal customers. A service to celebrate Dave's life will take place at 2.45pm on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made in Dave's name to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019