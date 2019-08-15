Home

David Edwin Boyles

BOYLES. On Monday 15th July 2019, peacefully at his home in Cregneash, David Edwin, he will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 25th July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
