More Obituaries for David Quine
David Frank (Dave) Quine

David Frank (Dave) Quine Obituary
Quine. Peacefully on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, with his family by his side. David Frank (Dave) aged 66 years of Onchan. Much loved husband of Shirley, loving dad to Steven and Julie, father in law to Erin and Mark, treasured grandpa to Liam, Daisy, Deena and Charlie, dear brother to Christine. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 26th July 2019 at 11.30am in Kirk Braddan Church, followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
