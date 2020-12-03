|
CAIN. On Sunday 29th November 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a long illness bravely borne, David George. Beloved son of Brian and Joyce, treasured nephew and cousin. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family. Many thanks to the Renal unit at Noble's Hospital and to Ward 1,2 and 6. Funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on Tuesday 8th December, at St Thomas's Church Douglas, followed by private cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired should be sent to Jack Quirk Renal Care fund, C/O Mrs Cath Lawton, 32 Baldrine Park, Baldrine, IM4 6DB. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2020