Griffiths. David James. On Saturday 16th of May 2020, David Griffiths, aged 71, passed away peacefully at Clumber House Nursing Home, Poynton, Cheshire. Born on the 5th April 1949 in the Isle of Man he was the eldest son of Jim and Dorothy Griffiths. He leaves behind brother John, Jenny, Katrina, Micheal, Mellisa, Henry and Charlotte. Rest in peace. The funeral service will be held at Macclesfield Crematorium on Thursday 4th June at 2:00pm. Donations please to the RNLI. All enquiries please to Brian Sharples & Son, 44 Park Lane, Poynton, SK12 1RE. Telephone: 01625 873122.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 29, 2020