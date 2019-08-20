Home

McINTOSH. David Henry, aged 74. On 25th July peacefully at Warrington Hospital. Beloved husband of Valerie and much loved brother of Patricia and the late Robin, father, grandfather and uncle. The funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Padgate at 1.45 on Tuesday 27th August, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Christ Church, Padgate or Parkinsons Uk, Warrington branch. Any enquiries to Knox and Son Ltd., funeral directors, 43-45 Orford Road, Warrington WA1 3TD 01925 633388.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 20, 2019
