HILL. David, Jeffrey, Katie and Christopher would like to thank everyone who attended Wendy's funeral. In addition to those who attended in person, many more, who were unable to attend due to Covid 19 restrictions were able to follow the Service on the Live Streaming facility. We have been overwhelmed at the outpouring of sympathy and kindness expressed in the hundreds of cards and letters that we have received. Wendy loved flowers and the floral tributes would have delighted her, thank you to all who donated. The Isle of Man Yacht Club was beautifully decorated for the wake which enabled all Wendy's friends to recall their own reflections and memories whilst enjoying the catering provided by Carolyn and team from CK Catering. A very special thank you to Sarah, Michael and Thomas of T.S. Keggen & Sons for their help, guidance and support at this sad time. Wendy was a very special lady who will be missed by so many in all aspects of Island life.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 23, 2020