HOUNSELL. David. Sandy would like to thank all of the family and David's friends for prayers, cards, flowers, messages, presents and kind words. Thanks to all of the staff on the Chemo Ward and Ward 11 at Noble's Hospital, the Doctors who dealt with Dave, Southern Medical Centre and Clatterbridge. Rev. Irene Cowell for conducting the service and Eric Faragher Ltd for the help and organisation at this difficult time. Thank you for your donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 12, 2020
