David James (Joey) Gawne

David James (Joey) Gawne Obituary
GAWNE. David James (Joey) passed away suddenly on Thursday 26th December. Loving partner of Crissy and much loved dad of Kiera and Lola. Funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Monday 13th January at Maughold Church followed by interment at Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020
