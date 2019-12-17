|
BALDWIN. David John, aged 73 years. Beloved husband and soul mate of Shirley loving and proud father and father in law of Victoria and Gordon, Alastair and Gigi, died 15.12.2019 in ward 6 Noble's Hospital. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 10.00am. Please wear brightly coloured clothes. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to either MacMillan Nurses, Hospice at Home, Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP or The Noble's Hospital Patients' Comfort Trust, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019