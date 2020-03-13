|
KELLY, David John (TEX), aged 74, suddenly at his home in Port Erin on Wednesday 26th February 2020. Much loved partner of Heather, father of Paula, the late Martin and step-father of Melanie. Eldest son of the late Jack and Hilda and loving brother to Howard, Michael, Maureen and the late Ann. Brother-in-law to Gill, Alan, Rosemary and Adrian. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 20th March at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to RNLI, C/o Ken Leigh, Willow Cottage, The Underway, Port St Mary IM9 5DY. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020