David John McDaid

David John McDaid Obituary
McDAID - David John. Passed away on Wednesday 5th June 2019. Loving Husband of Bernadette, proud and devoted Dad of Colleen and David, Granda of Olivia and Connor, father in law of Jamie and Gemma. Requiem Mass will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday 27th June at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Hill Street, Douglas, followed by strictly Private Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Rebecca House, C/o Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Main Road, Onchan, telephone 673109 / 622897 [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
