|
|
WILSON. On Tuesday 7th May 2019, peacefully at his home after a short illness, David John (Dave) aged 72 years of Woodville Terrace in Douglas. Beloved husband of Hilary, much loved son of Monica and the late John (Jack), dearly loved dad of John, Paul and Rob, dear brother of Robert and Fiona, a much loved grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate Dave's life will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 16th May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Diana Princess of Wales Care at Home Trust Isle of Man, c/o Jennifer Houghton, 14, Millennium Court, Queens Promenade, Douglas, IM2 4NN. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019