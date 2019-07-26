Home

Patrick. David Kiers Neilson aged 61 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Saturday 20th July 2019 at Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Linda, dear father of Lisa, Alex and David, father in law of Kiara, Craig and Cat and a much loved papa of Nathan, Morgan, Abigail, Louie and the late Libby. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday 2nd August 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 26, 2019
