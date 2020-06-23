|
MARTIN. On Sunday 21st June 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. David aged 84, formerly Douglas Councillor and MHK. Dearly loved husband of Lorna, much loved father of Ralph and Peter, father in law of Tracey and very much loved grandpa to Sam, Kyle and Craig. Loved brother of Brian and family. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Thomas' Church, c/o Church Warden, St Thomas' C E Church, Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PL. Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 23, 2020