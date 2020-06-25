|
MARTIN. on Sunday 21st June 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. David aged 84, former Douglas Councillor and MHK. Dearly loved husband of Lorna, much loved father of Ralph and Peter, father in law of Tracey and very much loved grandpa to Sam, Kyle and Craig. Loved brother of Brian and family. The funeral service will be held at St Thomas' Church, Douglas at 11.00am Monday 29th of June, followed by a private burial in Peel Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Thomas' Church, c/o Church Warden, St Thomas' C E Church, Finch Road, Douglas, IM1 2PL. Enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 25, 2020