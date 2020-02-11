|
|
MOORE. David aged 87 years, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 29th January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Connie. Loving father of Barbara and Deborah, father in law to David and Tony much loved grandad to Sally, Louise, Verity and Ross. The funeral service will take place at 11:30 am on Friday 14th February at Jurby Church followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Cancer Research'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 11, 2020