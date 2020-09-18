Home

Murat. David, aged 55 years of Ramsey, passed away unexpectedly. Son of Ted and Sheila, father of Danielle, Ashlea and Connor. He will be missed by his family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at 1:15pm on Thursday 24th September at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, if so desired. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020
